Advertisement

Famiglia restaurant hosting a Bone Appetit this weekend

Famiglia hosting Bone Appetit to benefit Humane Society
Famiglia hosting Bone Appetit to benefit Humane Society(Famiglia's Restaurant)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Famiglia’s Restaurant is hosting a Bone Appetit fundraiser this weekend. The restaurant will donate a portion of the proceeds on Friday, November 6th and Saturday, November 7th to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

Employees say, all proceeds will go towards the care of homeless and neglected pets until they find their forever homes.

They’re urging new and old patrons to stop by with friends and/or family, eat some great food, and give back to the animals in need.

They say to also be sure to mention the fundraiser to your server so the HSEC can be credited for the purchase.

Famiglia’s Restaurant is located at 740 W Firetower Rd.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Controversial candidate elected to Onslow School Board over three current members
Greenville Police seeking information on man caught on home surveillance entering home
Pitt County parents accused of not feeding baby
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome

Latest News

Kinston fatal shooting one of three to happen in one week
Matt’s Forecast: A few quick showers; Mid 70s
Pitt Friends 11-5-20
Carteret County man arrested on child exploitation charges