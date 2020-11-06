Famiglia restaurant hosting a Bone Appetit this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Famiglia’s Restaurant is hosting a Bone Appetit fundraiser this weekend. The restaurant will donate a portion of the proceeds on Friday, November 6th and Saturday, November 7th to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

Employees say, all proceeds will go towards the care of homeless and neglected pets until they find their forever homes.

They’re urging new and old patrons to stop by with friends and/or family, eat some great food, and give back to the animals in need.

They say to also be sure to mention the fundraiser to your server so the HSEC can be credited for the purchase.

Famiglia’s Restaurant is located at 740 W Firetower Rd.

