Eta’s next landfall likely in Cuba

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Depression Eta is back over the Northwestern Caribbean Sea. As of midday Friday, Eta’s winds are 35 mph as the storm is now getting better organized over the warm Caribbean waters. The storm will likely regain tropical storm strength by late Friday.

Tropical Depression Eta Friday (WITN Weather)

Eta is expected to cross Cuba and approach south Florida as a tropical storm over the weekend. The storm will likely then move westward towards the Gulf of Mexico early next week. Areas from the central Gulf coast through Florida and the Bahamas should watch this storm closely over the coming days.

With the formation of Eta, 2020 now has recorded the most named storms (28) in a single season. The hurricane season runs through the end of November. The next name on the list is Theta.

