Emerge Gallery highlighting two exhibits through virtual reception

Emerge Gallery is highlighting two exhibits, Hindsight is 2020 and Black Voices Matter.
Emerge Gallery is highlighting two exhibits, Hindsight is 2020 and Black Voices Matter.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emerge Gallery is hosting a virtual reception to highlight two exhibits Friday night.

The exhibit "Hindsight is 2020″ features artwork that reflects all we have encountered this past year. Artwork was chosen by Richard Wilson that explores the idea of persisting under challenging conditions and redefining the shape of things to come.

Another exhibit that will be on display is the “Black Voices Matter” artwork. That includes painted murals created by black artists who have shared their voices this year. The artwork will be auctioned off. Bidding begins tonight and will close on November 26 at 8 p.m.

The exhibits will be featured virtually on Facebook and Instagram at 5 p.m. Friday, November 6. They will be on display at the gallery until November 26.

The Gallery is open with modified hours, including Tuesday-Thursday from 1-8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.

