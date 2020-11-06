Election auditors double check ballots to ensure accuracy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Boards of Elections across the state are still working on counting every vote accurately. Friday morning, auditors with the Pitt County Board of Elections counted votes by hand as part of the checks and balances system.

They chose precincts at random to count by hand, selecting Chicod and Greenville. They then compared the hand-to-eye count to the original machine count to make sure there was an accurate tally.

“It’s basically the old-fashioned way of counting ballots,” explained Dave Davis, the director of Pitt County’s Board of Elections.

The process is relevant as distrust in the electoral process continues. After President Trump’s comments Thursday about election fraud, some of his supporters marched in downtown Raleigh Friday morning. They claimed fraud as they wait for results.

The state GOP chairman, Michael Whatley, has said they have not acted on such claims. “At this point in time, we have seen nothing that leads us to believe that we will be filing a lawsuit. However, we have lawyers and observers that have been deployed in every one of our hundred counties,” said Whatley.

Camilla Godwin is one of the auditors involved in the process. She says she’s been doing this for 13 years and wants people to know they are working to ensure accuracy. “It’s very important, and a lot of people do not understand what goes on behind the scenes,” said Godwin.

She emphasized that it is a bipartisan process required under North Carolina law. Two Democrats and two Republicans call out and tally the votes. Davis says usually the machine count and the hand-to-eye count line up. When it doesn’t, Davis says typical voter mistakes are generally to blame.

“What we usually find is checkmarks and things like that where the machine might not have seen that count,” he said. Davis says every county in the state is required by law to carry out a random hand-to-eye count after Election Day.

