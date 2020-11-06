Advertisement

Elderly inmate with COVID-19 dies at Raleigh’s Central Prison

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - State officials say an elderly North Carolina inmate with pre-existing conditions and a positive COVID-19 test has died. A news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety says the unidentified inmate died at the Central Prison hospital on Tuesday.

According to the news release, the inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on October 14, and his condition worsened in the hospital.

The department didn’t specify what the pre-existing conditions were. The department reports the death was the third at the prison related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 21st in the state prison system.

