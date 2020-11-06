Advertisement

ECU renames two campus buildings after former chancellors

Former Chancellors Steve Ballard & Richard Eakin
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU has renamed two of its campus buildings after former chancellors.

ECU says The Student Recreation Center is now the Richard R. and JoAnn M. Eakin Student Recreation Center, and Gateway Hall is now Steve and Nancy Ballard Hall.

A ceremony was held Thursday at the university’s student center.

Steve Ballard was ECU’s sixth chancellor and 10th administrative officer and served from 2004 to 2016.

Richard Eakin was ECU’s fourth chancellor and eighth chief administrative officer from 1987 to 2001.

“These strong pillars of ECU’s family left an indelible mark on this campus and its people,” Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said in a press release, “I’ve been at this interim chancellor thing for one year, so I stand in awe of these two leaders. They have certainly earned our gratitude as we celebrate their enduring leadership.”

