ECU committee to review building names

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The ECU Board of Trustees met on campus Thursday and one topic that came up was potentially controversial names of buildings.

Officials say they are putting together a committee to research people that their facilities are named for.

The board of trustees asked one of their history professors to help form the committee.

The group will search all of the historical names on campus to find out why buildings were named after the person and also look into the person’s past or history.

Christopher Dyba, ECU University Advancement Vice Chancellor says, “If there are questions about one’s past or character that can be brought forward to the administration and the board of trustees then we will ask some serious questions if we want that name as part of our campus.”

Officials say this is a topic that is brought up often during meetings so they decided to form this committee to look into it.

