Advertisement

ECU committee to review building names

ECU committee to review building names
ECU committee to review building names(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The ECU Board of Trustees met on campus Thursday and one topic that came up was potentially controversial names of buildings.

Officials say they are putting together a committee to research people that their facilities are named for.

The board of trustees asked one of their history professors to help form the committee.

The group will search all of the historical names on campus to find out why buildings were named after the person and also look into the person’s past or history.

Christopher Dyba, ECU University Advancement Vice Chancellor says, “If there are questions about one’s past or character that can be brought forward to the administration and the board of trustees then we will ask some serious questions if we want that name as part of our campus.”

Officials say this is a topic that is brought up often during meetings so they decided to form this committee to look into it.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Controversial candidate elected to Onslow School Board over three current members
Greenville Police seeking information on man caught on home surveillance entering home
Pitt County parents accused of not feeding baby
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome

Latest News

Health leaders give advice for holiday gatherings amid COVID-19 rising numbers
Kinston fatal shooting one of three to happen in one week
Matt’s Forecast: A few quick showers; Mid 70s
Pitt Friends 11-5-20