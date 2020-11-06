Duplin County semi-truck overturned

Advertisement

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The eastbound lanes of I-40 near Brices Store Road in Duplin County is shut down after a semi-truck overturned.

Duplin County officials say a Penske moving truck flipped over near Rose Hill early Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. Both eastbound lanes are closed near mile marker 380.

Officials say there were only minor injuries. The crash is expected to be cleared by 10 a.m.

