Duplin County semi-truck overturned

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The eastbound lanes of I-40 near Brices Store Road in Duplin County is shut down after a semi-truck overturned.

Duplin County officials say a Penske moving truck flipped over near Rose Hill early Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. Both eastbound lanes are closed near mile marker 380.

Officials say there were only minor injuries. The crash is expected to be cleared by 10 a.m.

