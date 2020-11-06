Defendants in North Carolina arson case plead guilty

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice says two men have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a fire at a historic landmark in North Carolina.

A news release on Thursday says 32-year-old Charles Anthony Pittman and 32-year-old Andrew Salvarani Garcia-Smith took part in the burning of Fayetteville’s Market House, which is a National Historic Landmark.

Court documents cited in the news release said Pittman carried a gasoline container to the second story of the Market House and waived it to the crowd before pouring gasoline onto the floor inside.

A social media post showed showed Garcia-Smith picking up a bottle filled with flammable liquids and throwing it into the Market House.

