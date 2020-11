A native of Craven County, Commissioner Sampson dedicated decades of passionate service to the needs of his community. From his civic involvement with the Craven County Voters' League to serving on the board of the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council; as well as serving over twenty years as Commissioner—Johnnie Sampson Jr. poured his energy, conviction and love into the Craven County community. He was a friend, a man of passion and principle who impacted the lives of many. Though we mourn the loss of Johnnie Sampson Jr., we also celebrate and honor his life of service. I share my deepest condolences to Johnnie Sampson Jr.'s family and friends during this difficult time."