City of Greenville hosts event to show off pedestrian bridge

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the world still dealing with the pandemic, and cases rising in our state, there are very few events people can attend nowadays.

But the City of Greenville is trying to bring some normalcy back to the area in a safe way.

The City hosted its first ever Bites on the Bridge event, bringing light to the bridge adjacent to the Town Common, and brightening the evening for people.

The city says this is a time for the community to come together in a safe way and enjoy their evening.

People were able to grab a bite from one of the four food trucks and head over to the newly renovated pedestrian bridge and sit in a lighted dining area.

“With the pandemic that surrounds us, it’s just great to be able to have a socially distant, safe event to offer the community.”

And in the midst of a pandemic, people are soaking in this public event.

“We as humans crave interaction of some sort even if we are not necessarily talking in each other’s faces and touching. Just that interaction makes you feel more human and not robotic.”

“As long as they are taking necessary precautions, social distance and make sure people are wearing masks, I think it’s really important to get people out and still have a sense of community”

The City says they are going to see how the response from the event goes and hopefully plan more events like this in the future.

City leaders also said if this event is received well, they plan on adding more food trucks and rotating different vendors for the event.

