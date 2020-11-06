Advertisement

Biden ahead in Georgia, Pennsylvania; Trump attacks process

From left: Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump each speak early Nov. 4, 2020, as vote counting continues.
From left: Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump each speak early Nov. 4, 2020, as vote counting continues.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP)- Democrat Joe Biden has overtaken President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The election hinges on the outcome of tight contests in those key battleground states.

The new results Friday come as Trump is trying to undermine confidence in this week’s election.

With his pathway to reelection appearing to shrink, Trump advanced unsupported accusations of voter fraud Thursday to falsely argue Biden was trying to seize power.

It amounted to an extraordinary effort by a sitting American president to sow doubt about the democratic process.

Trump’s remarks also prompted a rebuke from some fellow Republicans, particularly those looking to steer the party in a different direction in a post-Trump era.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County parents accused of not feeding baby
Katherine, a massive great white shark, reappears off North Carolina coast
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
UPDATE: Greenville police identify man caught on home surveillance entering home
Man wanted for Kinston murder arrested walking down the street

Latest News

Over 4,000 military absentee ballots outstanding in North Carolina
Elections officials explain what happens after Election Day
NC has 40,000 provisional ballots
State Board of Elections addresses concerns about online voter history