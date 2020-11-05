Advertisement

Work begins on collapsed Wilson County road to reopen before Thanksgiving

Crews began working on the site Monday
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One road in Wilson County, closed for months, could reopen to traffic just before the Thanksgiving holiday. Crews began working on the site Monday and will repair the pavement and shoulder for a combined cost of about $180,000.

Frank Price Church Road south of Wilson is expected to reopen when an upgrade to the drainage system is complete late November.

NCDOT workers say after a February rainstorm overwhelmed the crossline pipe underneath the road, maintenance workers for the N.C. Department of Transportation made temporary repairs to quickly reopen the road near Slabtown Road.

However, another storm in May damaged the same location closing the road again. According to NCDOT, the steep drop in gas tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the department’s ability to make a permanent repair until a recent funding approval. Crews say a larger metal pipe that can safely carry more water underneath the road is being installed.

The department said they anticipate reopening the road by Nov. 20.

