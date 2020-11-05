Williams named Rocky Mount interim police chief

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A 25 year veteran of the Rocky Mount Police Department has been named interim police chief.

Captain Charles Williams will assume that role on December 1st when Chief George Robinson retires.

Williams has spent his entire career with Rocky Mount, having been sworn in as an officer in 1995. He most recently has been the department’s Patrol Services captain.

Robinson recently announced his retirement after being named chief in March 2019.

“Captain Williams has become one of the more respected members and leaders of the Rocky Mount Police Department the past 25 years. I’m confident in his abilities to lead the department during this time of transition.”

City Manager Rochelle Small-Toney is leading a national search for Rocky Mount’s next police chief.

