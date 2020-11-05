Williams named Rocky Mount interim police chief
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A 25 year veteran of the Rocky Mount Police Department has been named interim police chief.
Captain Charles Williams will assume that role on December 1st when Chief George Robinson retires.
Williams has spent his entire career with Rocky Mount, having been sworn in as an officer in 1995. He most recently has been the department’s Patrol Services captain.
Robinson recently announced his retirement after being named chief in March 2019.
City Manager Rochelle Small-Toney is leading a national search for Rocky Mount’s next police chief.
