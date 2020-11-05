Washington man wins $1 million Powerball prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Lawrence Ginn of Washington, N.C. took home Wednesday a $1 million Powerball prize. Ginn put together a set of lucky numbers that matched all five white balls in the Oct. 21 drawing, beating odds of 1 in 11.6 million.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Ginn as he claimed his prize with his wife. “It still hasn’t sunk in.”

Ginn purchased his ticket from his store, Ginn’s Seafood and Quickstop on Carolina Avenue in Washington. He said he planned to use his prize money to invest in his business and pay bills. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he received $707,501.

