Trillium Health Resources seeking input for NCDHHS virtual Town Hall meeting

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s public Behavioral Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) System is undergoing significant changes, and organizations that are part of the system want input from families and advocates during a live virtual Town Hall on Facebook.

Trillium Health Resources wants to hear from its consumers, families, and advocates about how the system is working or how they can help create a system that improves health outcomes and promotes recovery for North Carolinians.

UNC-TV and the Governor’s Institute are hosting a series of webinars to talk about the changes and gather feedback from stakeholders in their specific local management entities/managed care organization.

Viewers can participate in Town Hall Meetings in November in a livestream via Facebook—courtesy of UNC-TV and the Governor’s Institute. Trillium Health Resources' will participate in the Town Hall on November 12 at 6 p.m. and is encouraging people to

Organizers say you do not have to have an account with Facebook to view this event, and the link will be active 15 minutes before the Town Hall. Audience members can also upload questions before on DHHS website or during the event—using the live chat feature.

