Town of Swansboro updates residents on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Town of Swansboro updates residents on COVID-19 update Thursday. The Swansboro Mayor and Board of Commissioners hold their regular meeting Thursday at 5:30 at the Swansboro Town Hall to get a COVID-19 local update from the Onslow County Health Department Director.

The meeting is being held at Town Hall. Although governmental operations/functions are exempt from the Mass Gatherings prohibitions of Executive Order 141 (Section 7 A, 2), town leaders say they are adhering to the recommended guidelines provided by that order.

The boardroom allows board members, staff, and audience members to sit 6 feet apart. Hand sanitizer is on hand, and the microphones sanitized and will be re-sanitized between users. All attending are encouraged to wear face masks.

Swansboro leaders will also have employee recognition during Thursday afternoon’s meeting.

