Time for campaign signs to come down

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With election day 2020 over, that also means it’s time to start getting rid of those political signs.

North Carolina law allows for the public to keep them displayed for up to ten days after the election. After that, it’s up to the candidates and their campaigns to collect them.

After an additional 30 days, the state considers uncollected campaign signs to be abandoned property, which can be legally picked up and disposed of.

Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly says he’s hopeful candidates will clean up quickly. “We’re just going to continue to urge the candidates to go out there and pick up the signs as soon as possible. I think it shows a good faith effort. If you put the signs out you do need to pick them up as soon as you can.”

Connelly says if signs are left out indefinitely, the city will eventually remove them.

