Surf City crews hanging Christmas lights and decorating town

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Most of the country is still focusing on the General Election, but some people and towns are moving on to Christmas. Town staff of Surf City began hanging Christmas pole-lights Wednesday.

Town leaders say due to the detail & length of time it takes to hang the lights correctly, crews had to get an early start.

Crews will continue to work & decorate the park through the week of November 16th to have all of the decorations completed no later than November 21st.

They’re asking residents to use caution while driving by crews as Surf City prepares to usher in the Holiday season.

