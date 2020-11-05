State board of elections updates on absentee ballot process

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - The State Board of Elections announced that more than 977,000 North Carolinians voted absentee during this election.

With those numbers, political experts predict once the mail-in votes are counted, it could impact what happens with a few elections in our state.

Nearly 5.5 million votes were counted on Election Day. The process now begins to see what mail-in ballots can be counted. Leaving the question, will it affect our results?

The State Board of Elections Chair, Damon Circosta is proud of the overall turnout.

“I am very pleased to report that North Carolina just conducted a record-breaking election,” Circosta said.

The state had over 74 percent voter turnout, but the work is not yet complete, says Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell.

“We never stop counting until all eligible votes are counted and added to the final, certified, and audited results,” Bell said.

Bell says ballots postmarked on November third and received by the 12th, can still be counted. And despite the pandemic and increase in mail-in ballots, she says it’s been a normal process.

Bell says, “In my 14 years of election administration, this is pretty step-for-step what we have done in North Carolina.”

Craven County Board of Elections Director Meloni Wray says they’re still waiting on some ballots.

“We have about 3,700 that requested that have not returned their ballots,” said Wray.

Wray says they’re getting the counting done as quickly as they can.

“We’ve been counting with taking just a couple hours to count 800 ballots,” Wray said.

However, 117,000 haven’t been received statewide. ECU political science professor Jody Baumgartner says it could influence the results.

“Assuming that everybody who has one of those ballots returns it and returns it in the acceptable time frame—that’s well over the difference in votes that are separating Trump and Biden, right now,” said Baumgartner.

Though unlikely, Baumgartner says, it depends on if they lean one side or the other.

“Most of the analysis that I’ve been reading suggests that mail-in ballots; the majority of them are Democratic as opposed to Republican,” Baumgartner said.

Through it all, the state board of elections remains confident.

“Our job is to get the count right as fast as we can, but above all, correct,” Circosta said.

The state board of elections also says precincts will have ballot-counting meetings on November 12th or 13th, with a few exceptions, hopefully, with the results.

They’re to meet again on November 24.

