State Board of Elections addresses concerns about online voter history

North Carolina State Board of Elections Voter Search tool.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The State Board of Elections is seeking to reassure people who are using their Voter Search feature that their vote has indeed been counted.

WITN has received phone calls and seen posts on social media regarding concerns that their vote hasn’t been recorded when using the board election’s website tool you can find below.

State Board of Elections Voter Lookup tool

Elections officials say it may take weeks before their “voter history” is updated to reflect a person’s recent vote.

“If you voted in person and inserted your ballot into a tabulator, your selections were immediately recorded on a memory card, and your votes were reported on election night as part of the unofficial results,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We respectfully ask that voters trust their bipartisan boards of elections across North Carolina. We are here to make sure your votes count, and they will.”

Officials say that the voter history will update after your county completes the post-election process of assigning voter history to your record. That process may take a couple of weeks or longer after the election.

