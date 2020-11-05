Advertisement

Starbucks to launch this year’s holiday cups Friday

Starting Friday, customers will have their drinks served in one of these four festive cups.
Starting Friday, customers will have their drinks served in one of these four festive cups.(Source: Connor Surdi/Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks has unveiled its new cups for the holiday season.

Starting Friday, customers will have their drinks served in one of four festive cups.

Starbucks first rolled out seasonal cups in 1997. They’re meant to drum up excitement for the coffee chain.

This year’s theme is “Carry the merry.” Starbucks said in a press release it’s about people carrying the cups out into the world quote “as messengers of joy.”

Also on Friday, you can get a free reusable version of the holiday cup. To qualify, you just have to order one of Starbucks' seasonal drinks.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Governor Roy Cooper defeats Dan Forest
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Controversial candidate elected to Onslow School Board over three current members
Greenville Police seeking information on man caught on home surveillance entering home

Latest News

Man wanted for Kinston murder
Missouri election judge worked despite COVID-19 diagnosis, then died
Biden pushes closer to victory as Trump presses legal threats
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome; 2 lawsuits dismissed