Advertisement

Stalemate could continue with Democratic governor, Republican-controlled House and Senate

(WITN)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While many races are still too close to call, we do know the leadership in North Carolina remains the same with Democratic Governor Roy Cooper at the helm of the state, and a Republican-controlled state House and Senate.

“I’m very proud that we’ve maintained our majority,” said NC House Speaker Tim Moore.

The Republicans locked down a veto majority, which means they can challenge Cooper’s priorities. However, it’s not a supermajority like Republicans had before 2018, so they are unable to override his policies.

“For the last 2 years, the Republicans have not enjoyed the veto-approved supermajority,” explained UNC political science professor Jason Roberts.

“I think it will be much more what we’ve seen the last 2 years where they can’t override the governor’s veto. So if things are going to get done, they’re going to have to work together.”

Some, like recently elected Democratic State House Representative Brian Farkas, say they still hope to get things done.

“Whether it’s public education, or Medicaid expansion, or access into our rural areas, those are ideas and policy solutions that I think Democrats and Republicans were both responding to.”

Moore also mentioned working together. “Our best days are those where we can always work together and try to find opportunities to find joint needs and find joint solutions,” he said.

However, Roberts predicts we’re in for a stalemate and “more of the same.”

The House and Senate will have to address the state budget and possible Medicaid expansion that Cooper has pushed for, among other things.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pitt County health leader says no link between elections and new COVID cases

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise in North Carolina, but Pitt County’s Health Director says there has been no link to new cases and early voting sites.

News

Trillium Health Resources seeking input for NCDHHS virtual Town Hall meeting

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
North Carolina’s public Behavioral Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) System is undergoing significant changes, and organizations that are part of the system seek input from families and advocates for a live virtual Town Hall on Facebook.

News

State board of elections updates on absentee ballot process

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

Stalemate could continue with Democratic governor, Republican-controlled House and Senate

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

State board of elections updates on absentee ballot process

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Nearly 5.5 million votes were cast and counted on Election Day. The process now begins to see what mail-in ballots can be counted. Leaving the question, will it affect our results?

Latest News

News

Controversial candidate elected to Onslow School Board over three current members

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liam Collins
Eric Whitfield was fired from his job back in March after making racial slurs online.

News

Town Board of Commissioners hold special meeting for COVID-19 update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stacia Strong
The Town of Beaufort has called for a special Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday to provide board members and the community with an update on COVID-19 cases around the state and in Carteret County.

News

Two sent to hospital after pontoon boat and barge collide in Emerald Isle

Updated: 2 hours ago
The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the collision of two boats in Emerald Isle on Tuesday that send two people to the hospital.

News

Lenoir County Rotary connects learning for students with nearly $5,000 in grants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Lenoir County Public School leaders will use the total $4,921 Rotary grants to purchase hotspots and devices to provide broadband capability. About 220 Lenoir County students will benefit and connect to the internet and complete their schoolwork.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Up above 70° Thursday afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Dry forecast on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s