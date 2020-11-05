Stalemate could continue with Democratic governor, Republican-controlled House and Senate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While many races are still too close to call, we do know the leadership in North Carolina remains the same with Democratic Governor Roy Cooper at the helm of the state, and a Republican-controlled state House and Senate.

“I’m very proud that we’ve maintained our majority,” said NC House Speaker Tim Moore.

The Republicans locked down a veto majority, which means they can challenge Cooper’s priorities. However, it’s not a supermajority like Republicans had before 2018, so they are unable to override his policies.

“For the last 2 years, the Republicans have not enjoyed the veto-approved supermajority,” explained UNC political science professor Jason Roberts.

“I think it will be much more what we’ve seen the last 2 years where they can’t override the governor’s veto. So if things are going to get done, they’re going to have to work together.”

Some, like recently elected Democratic State House Representative Brian Farkas, say they still hope to get things done.

“Whether it’s public education, or Medicaid expansion, or access into our rural areas, those are ideas and policy solutions that I think Democrats and Republicans were both responding to.”

Moore also mentioned working together. “Our best days are those where we can always work together and try to find opportunities to find joint needs and find joint solutions,” he said.

However, Roberts predicts we’re in for a stalemate and “more of the same.”

The House and Senate will have to address the state budget and possible Medicaid expansion that Cooper has pushed for, among other things.

