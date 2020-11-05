Pitt County parents accused of not feeding baby

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The parents of a baby are in jail, accused of not feeding the five-month-old.

Samuel McLaughlin, 21, of Ayden, and Kaylee Hutton, 21, of Vanceboro are charged with felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious physical injury and felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

Pitt County deputies say on September 4th they received a report of child abuse from the Department of Social Services.

Deputies say their investigation revealed that the baby “had sustained serious injuries along with being severely malnourished.”

The parents were arrested today and both are being held on $200,000 secured bonds.

