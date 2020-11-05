Advertisement

Pitt County health leader says no link between elections and new COVID cases

Pitt County health leaders says no link between elections and new COVID cases
Pitt County health leaders says no link between elections and new COVID cases(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise in North Carolina, but Pitt County’s Health Director says there has been no link to new cases and early voting sites.

Dr. John Silvernail says he voted early and believes precautions were in place to protect people from the transmission of the virus. That includes shielding between voters and election workers and socially distanced polling booths.

Dr. Silvernail says, “I drove by yesterday a couple of polling places that appeared not to have huge lines or cramped together. I did not go in any polling places yesterday but we will follow that. I do not anticipate a huge spike after election day, but again, I believe people were mindful of their spacing and people were wearing masks at those places.”

Dr. Silvernail says it is very important to socially distance when you can, wash your hands, wear a face covering and use hand sanitizer to help stop the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trillium Health Resources seeking input for NCDHHS virtual Town Hall meeting

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
North Carolina’s public Behavioral Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) System is undergoing significant changes, and organizations that are part of the system seek input from families and advocates for a live virtual Town Hall on Facebook.

News

State board of elections updates on absentee ballot process

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

Stalemate could continue with Democratic governor, Republican-controlled House and Senate

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

State board of elections updates on absentee ballot process

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Nearly 5.5 million votes were cast and counted on Election Day. The process now begins to see what mail-in ballots can be counted. Leaving the question, will it affect our results?

Latest News

News

Stalemate could continue with Democratic governor, Republican-controlled House and Senate

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Stalemate could continue with Democratic governor, Republican-controlled House and Senate

News

Controversial candidate elected to Onslow School Board over three current members

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liam Collins
Eric Whitfield was fired from his job back in March after making racial slurs online.

News

Town Board of Commissioners hold special meeting for COVID-19 update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stacia Strong
The Town of Beaufort has called for a special Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday to provide board members and the community with an update on COVID-19 cases around the state and in Carteret County.

News

Two sent to hospital after pontoon boat and barge collide in Emerald Isle

Updated: 2 hours ago
The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the collision of two boats in Emerald Isle on Tuesday that send two people to the hospital.

News

Lenoir County Rotary connects learning for students with nearly $5,000 in grants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Lenoir County Public School leaders will use the total $4,921 Rotary grants to purchase hotspots and devices to provide broadband capability. About 220 Lenoir County students will benefit and connect to the internet and complete their schoolwork.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Up above 70° Thursday afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Dry forecast on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s