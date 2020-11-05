Pitt County health leader says no link between elections and new COVID cases

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise in North Carolina, but Pitt County’s Health Director says there has been no link to new cases and early voting sites.

Dr. John Silvernail says he voted early and believes precautions were in place to protect people from the transmission of the virus. That includes shielding between voters and election workers and socially distanced polling booths.

Dr. Silvernail says, “I drove by yesterday a couple of polling places that appeared not to have huge lines or cramped together. I did not go in any polling places yesterday but we will follow that. I do not anticipate a huge spike after election day, but again, I believe people were mindful of their spacing and people were wearing masks at those places.”

Dr. Silvernail says it is very important to socially distance when you can, wash your hands, wear a face covering and use hand sanitizer to help stop the spread of the virus.

