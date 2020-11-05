Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Clouds add some character to blue skies

Warming trend continues for the afternoon
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Thursday & Friday

The warming trend will continue today with highs reaching the mid 70s. Light onshore winds will bring rising humidity levels with increasing cloudiness both Thursday and Friday. The clouds may bring a coastal shower or two through Friday, but most of us will stay dry. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s both days with overnight lows in the 50s.

24 Hour Temperature Change
24 Hour Temperature Change(WITN Weather)

Saturday & Sunday

High pressure will stick around through the weekend with continued great weather on tap. Skies will run mostly sunny with temps maxing out in the mid 70s range with overnight lows falling to the upper 50s. The sunshine and warmer than average weather is expected to continue into the upcoming work week.

Warm and sunny for the Pirates
Warm and sunny for the Pirates(Jim Howard)

