North Carolina inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies

A news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety says an unidentified inmate died at the Central Prison hospital on Tuesday.
A news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety says an unidentified inmate died at the Central Prison hospital on Tuesday.(Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - State officials say an 80-year-old North Carolina inmate with pre-existing conditions and a positive COVID-19 test has died.

A news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety says the unidentified inmate died at the Central Prison hospital on Tuesday. According to the news release, the inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 14 and was in the hospital when his condition worsened.

The department didn’t specify what the pre-existing conditions were. The department reports the death was the third at the prison related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 21st in the state prison system.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

