Advertisement

Tryon Palace to honor vets on November 11

Tryon Palace to honor Veterans on Veterans Day
Tryon Palace to honor Veterans on Veterans Day(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Tryon Palace is honoring all who serve or have served the country in the military on Wednesday, November 11, for Veteran’s Day. Free Garden Passes are available for all active duty and military veterans and their spouses and dependent children.

Executive Director Bill McCrea says, “Tryon Palace appreciates the service of veterans and the sacrifices of their families. We welcome the immediate family of veterans to enjoy the Palace Gardens as a brief respite from the stress of the day.”

The gardens are open from 10 am – 5 pm on Veteran’s Day. The Palace is open and available for timed first-floor tours from 12 – 5 pm.

Tickets are available at the Tryon Palace Waystation, located on the corner of Pollock and George Streets.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Controversial candidate elected to Onslow School Board over three current members
Greenville Police seeking information on man caught on home surveillance entering home
Governor Roy Cooper defeats Dan Forest

Latest News

Williams named Rocky Mount interim police chief
Town of Swansboro updates residents on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon
Elections officials explain what happens after Election Day
Weather Authority Forecast for 11-5-2020