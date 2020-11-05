News
NCEL 11-04-20
NCEL 11-04-20
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:36 PM EST
|
Updated: 1 hours ago
NCEL 11 04
Ballot sent to the wrong Bethel
Ballot sent to the wrong Bethel
|
By
Amber Lake
A ballot cast by one college student in the U.S. almost wasn’t counted because not only was it not sent to the right city, it wasn’t sent to the right state.
Man with gun arrested at voting site in Charlotte on Election Day
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Police say a man arrested at a North Carolina voting site on Election Day faces additional charges after he went to the site for the third time.
Surf City crews hanging Christmas lights and decorating town
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Most of the country is still focusing on the General Election, but some people and towns are moving on to Christmas. Town staff of Surf City began hanging Christmas pole-lights Wednesday.
Greenville Police seeking information on man caught on home surveillance entering home
|
By
Dave Jordan
Greenville Police are hoping you’ll be able to recognize a man seen on home surveillance cameras trying to get into homes and doing so on at least one occasion.
Work begins on collapsed Wilson County road to reopen before Thanksgiving
|
By
Sharon Johnson
One road in Wilson County, closed for months, could reopen to traffic just before the Thanksgiving holiday. Crews began working on the site Monday and will repair the pavement and shoulder for a combined cost of about $180,000.
Groups raise money and provide donations to CarolinaEast Cancer Center
|
By
Dave Jordan
Several organizations pitched in to provide funds and support items to the SECU Cancer Center at CarolinaEast.
Matt’s Forecast: Up above 70° Thursday afternoon
|
By
Matt Engelbrecht
Dry forecast on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s
Time for campaign signs to come down
|
By
Dave Jordan
With election day 2020 over, that also means it’s time to start getting rid of those political signs.