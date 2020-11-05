Man with gun arrested at voting site in Charlotte on Election Day

CHARLOTTE N.C. (AP) - Police say a man arrested at a North Carolina voting site on Election Day faces additional charges after he went to the site for the third time.

A news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers were told that 36-year-old Justin Dunn, who had been recently released from jail, had returned to the polling site Tuesday night.

Police said Dunn wore a holstered gun when he voted Tuesday morning but was asked to leave the polling place after casting his ballot following complaints from others who called the police and said they felt intimidated.

Dunn left the polling precinct but then returned and was arrested.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.