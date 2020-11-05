Kinston Police investigate second shooting in as many days

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston Police are investigating the second shooting in as many days near where the first one happened.

Police responded Wednesday night around 8:15 to 1004 East Bright Street to reports of a person being shot.

We’re continuing to gather details on the shooting.

On Tuesday night officers got a ‘shots fired’ call in the area of Adkin and Desmond streets.

Karcellius Sutton arrived at UNC Lenoir Health Care around the same time with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The 27-year-old man was treated and released from the hospital and police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call their tips line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

