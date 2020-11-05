Advertisement

Kinston Police investigate second shooting in as many days

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston Police are investigating the second shooting in as many days near where the first one happened.

Police responded Wednesday night around 8:15 to 1004 East Bright Street to reports of a person being shot.

We’re continuing to gather details on the shooting.

On Tuesday night officers got a ‘shots fired’ call in the area of Adkin and Desmond streets.

Karcellius Sutton arrived at UNC Lenoir Health Care around the same time with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The 27-year-old man was treated and released from the hospital and police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call their tips line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Surf City crews hanging Christmas lights and decorating town

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Most of the country is still focusing on the General Election, but some people and towns are moving on to Christmas. Town staff of Surf City began hanging Christmas pole-lights Wednesday.

News

Greenville Police seeking information on man caught on home surveillance entering home

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Greenville Police are hoping you’ll be able to recognize a man seen on home surveillance cameras trying to get into homes and doing so on at least one occasion.

News

Work begins on collapsed Wilson County road to reopen before Thanksgiving

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
One road in Wilson County, closed for months, could reopen to traffic just before the Thanksgiving holiday. Crews began working on the site Monday and will repair the pavement and shoulder for a combined cost of about $180,000.

News

Groups raise money and provide donations to CarolinaEast Cancer Center

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Several organizations pitched in to provide funds and support items to the SECU Cancer Center at CarolinaEast.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Up above 70° Thursday afternoon

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Dry forecast on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s

Latest News

News

Time for campaign signs to come down

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
With election day 2020 over, that also means it’s time to start getting rid of those political signs.

News

Pitt County health leader says no link between elections and new COVID cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise in North Carolina, but Pitt County’s Health Director says there has been no link to new cases and early voting sites.

News

Trillium Health Resources seeking input for NCDHHS virtual Town Hall meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
North Carolina’s public Behavioral Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) System is undergoing significant changes, and organizations that are part of the system seek input from families and advocates for a live virtual Town Hall on Facebook.

News

State board of elections updates on absentee ballot process

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Stalemate could continue with Democratic governor, Republican-controlled House and Senate

Updated: 2 hours ago