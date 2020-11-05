Kill Devil Hills police sergeant bonds with community through act of kindness

DARE COUNTY/KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) -A police officer in the Dare County town of Kill Devil Hills turned into a good Samaritan, mechanic, and friend when he stopped to check a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

According to the police public information officer, Sergeant Rodney Rawls approached a busy intersection after finding a broken down vehicle in the road. He stopped and tried to jump-start it, but the battery was dead. Sergeant Rawls then helped push the car off the road.

Officers say the sergeant continued with helping the driver.. They say Sergeant Rawls then took the man to an auto parts store to purchase a new battery, but because the man didn’t have enough money to pay for it, Sergeant Rawls stepped up again and paid for half the cost of the battery to get the car running again.

According to officers, while riding to the auto parts store, Sergeant Rawls learned the man had a rough life and former trouble with the law. But that didn’t stop the Sergeant from helping the resident and developing a stronger community bond that ended with the driver praying for the safety of Kill Devil Hills Sergeant Rodney Rawls.

