Groups raise money and provide donations to CarolinaEast Cancer Center

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) -Several organizations pitched in to provide funds and support items to the SECU Cancer Center at CarolinaEast.

The check presentation was held at the cancer center Wednesday with funds donated to the “Journey of Hope,” which is a cancer care fund.

The Emerald Ladies Golf Association raised money through their annual golf tournament, stacking up over $7,000 for the donation.

A local t-shirt company, Two Black Dogs Design, presented the “Journey of Hope” with $450.00.

The Crystal Coast Collectors Club donated items for chemo bags for patients, including warm blankets.

CarolinaEast says they are blessed by all of the support.

