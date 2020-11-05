Greenville Police seeking information on man caught on home surveillance entering home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Police are hoping you’ll be able to recognize a man seen on home surveillance cameras trying to get into homes and doing so on at least one occasion.

GPD posted the video to Facebook and Twitter from the TRUNA area, specifically E. 4th Street, Stancil, and Summit Street.

In the video, they say a man is seen pulling on door handles and peering into windows of homes and cars. On at least one occasion, the individual gained entry into a house through the back porch but left without speaking to anyone or taking anything.

Police say they have increased patrols in the area and have assigned a detective to investigate these cases.

Anyone who may recognize this individual is asked to contact GPD Detective Dawson, 252-329-4179.

