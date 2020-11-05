Former Marine using $10 million lottery prize to honor dead son

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A retired Jacksonville Marine plans to use a $10 million lottery prize to honor his deceased son.

Alvin Mack II bought his $30 Supreme Riches ticket from the Publix in Jacksonville.

Mack retired as a master sergeant with 20 years of service in May. That same month, he lost his 19-year-old son, Alvin Mack III, who served in the Air Force Honor Guard at Arlington Cemetery.

The retired Marine decided to take his winnings as a lump sum, which amounts to $4,245,009.

“When I got the word of my son’s passing, I wasn’t financially stable enough to pick up all the costs that were involved. The Fisher House Foundation donated housing for me and my family to stay during that time. My plan for this money is to donate to the Fisher House Foundation and continue to help others as I can, in my son’s name.”

Mack and his wife hope to start a scholarship fund for student-athletes to honor their son, who was a high school football quarterback.

