Former Marine using $10 million lottery prize to honor dead son
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A retired Jacksonville Marine plans to use a $10 million lottery prize to honor his deceased son.
Alvin Mack II bought his $30 Supreme Riches ticket from the Publix in Jacksonville.
Mack retired as a master sergeant with 20 years of service in May. That same month, he lost his 19-year-old son, Alvin Mack III, who served in the Air Force Honor Guard at Arlington Cemetery.
The retired Marine decided to take his winnings as a lump sum, which amounts to $4,245,009.
Mack and his wife hope to start a scholarship fund for student-athletes to honor their son, who was a high school football quarterback.
