Eta forecast to approach Florida

The tropical depression is expected to strengthen over the northwest Caribbean Sea
By Matt Engelbrecht, Phillip Williams, Charlie Ironmonger and Jim Howard
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eta is continuing to weaken as the Tropical Depression moves through Honduras. As of midday Thursday, the system’s winds are down to 30 mph. The massive rain producer is expected to bring catastrophic flooding to portions of Central America as it moves slowly over Honduras.

The future track of Eta continues to show an emergence over the Caribbean Sea by Friday morning. It will reenter the Caribbean Sea as a tropical depression and quickly intensify back to a tropical storm before it impacts Cuba late Friday into Saturday. Areas from the central Gulf coast through Florida and the Bahamas should watch this storm closely over the coming days.

Eta forecast to strengthen back into a Tropical Storm
Eta forecast to strengthen back into a Tropical Storm(WITN Weather)

With the formation of Eta, 2020 now has recorded the most named storms (28) in a single season. The hurricane season runs through the end of November. The next name on the list is Theta.

