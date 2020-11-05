Elections officials explain what happens after Election Day

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There have been many questions and concerns about what happens after the polls closed on Election Day, here in North Carolina there is a system of checks and balances that must happen before election results can be certified.

Meloni Wray is the Craven County Board of Elections Director. She says the work at her office gets going after ballots are cast on Election Day. “We start organizing all of the paperwork from the election day precincts. We will start reconciling one-stop votes; in other words, we will take what was entered into the DS200 machines and balance that with the history of who voted,” said Wray.

Wray explained what your voter history is and how that process works as well. “When you check-in, that’s history, and we’ll take those numbers and verify it with the number of ballots put into the machine, but your history will not be able to be seen on election day and one-stop as valid until after November 13th,” said Wray.

That means if you are looking up your voter history online to see if your vote was counted, that information will not show up until after the results are certified. Certification only happens after the Boards of Elections do their voter canvass.

“Canvassing is basically the board certifying that the results are accurate to the best of our knowledge that our histories match or we can explain why our histories don’t match the number of ballots that were put into the machines,” said Wray.

The county Boards of Elections across the state are also still processing and accepting absentee by mail votes allowed to come in up until November 12th at 5:00 pm. They are also reviewing any provisional ballots they received on election day.

“We’ve got a little over 400 in our county, and it takes us about 30 minutes to research each one. We treat them all the same in our researches because we don’t want anyone to be recommended not to count if we do find that you attempted to register or there was some other reason why you weren’t in the poll book at the time,” explained Wray.

The State Board of Elections website has more information to help you understand the election process. You can find that information on https://www.ncsbe.gov/.

