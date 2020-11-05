Advertisement

ECU-Marshall football game canceled ahead of plane crash 50th anniversary

(WITN)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University says its football team will not play Marshall University this year, despite it being the 50th anniversary of the plane crash that killed most of Marshall’s team.

Athletics Director Jon Gilbert told ECU trustees this morning that the game in Greenville would have been played on December 5th, but Conference USA is having Marshall play fellow conference member Rice University on that date.

Thirty-seven members of Marshall’s team, eight coaches and 25 supporters were killed on November 14, 1970 when their chartered jet crashed on approach to Tri-State Airport outside of Huntington, West Virginia. The team was returning after a 17-14 loss to ECU.

Gilbert says they hope to play Marshall in a subsequent year that both universities can agree on.

