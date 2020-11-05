Advertisement

Controversial candidate elected to Onslow School Board over three current members

Eric Whitfield was fired from his job back in March after making racial slurs online.
By Liam Collins
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A controversial Republican candidate unseated three current Onslow County School Board members Tuesday during elections.

Chairperson Pam Thomas and members Earl Taylor and Paul Wiggins, who all ran unaffiliated, lost their re-election bids to four Republican candidates, including current member Ken Reddic and Eric Whitfield.

Whitfield’s campaign was muddied with controversy in March when he used a racial slur in a Facebook post, calling a group of African Americans “ignorant darkies.”

Eric Whitfield referred to a group of African Americans as "ignorant darkies."
Eric Whitfield referred to a group of African Americans as "ignorant darkies."(Liam Collins)

A controversial Republican candidate unseated three current Onslow County School Board members Tuesday during elections.

Chairperson Pam Thomas and members Earl Taylor and Paul Wiggins, who all ran unaffiliated, lost their re-election bids to four Republican candidates, including current member Ken Reddic and Eric Whitfield.

Whitfield’s campaign was muddied with controversy in March when he used a racial slur in a Facebook post, calling a group of African Americans “ignorant darkies.”

“I think in the long run, people do have the children’s best interest in mind,” said Reddic. “We have some excellent board members currently. And, those new members are going to bring something positive to the table.”

Jacksonville Christian Academy leaders fired Whitfield over the comment. The Onslow County GOP has denounced the term and Whitfield’s candidacy and says they did not campaign for him.

“All I can do is really keep praying that he does come around and do the right thing,” said Melissa Oakley, a Republican who also won the election Tuesday along with Joseph Speranza. “If he does stay seated on the board. I’m hoping for the best with that.”

A spokesperson for the county Republican Party told WITN News that they are disappointed with the election result, and they hope he steps down.

But the results have left parents shocked, confused, and worried about their children’s education.

“It’s sad,” said Onslow County parent Rodney Williams. “It’s sad that people even look at color like that. It’s 2020. It’s not 1929.”

“I’m not quite sure what happened here,” said Onslow County Grandparent Deborah Blizard. “Whether parents are disillusioned.”

“He’s made a mockery of our education system,” said Onslow County Parent Jennifer Kellum. “He thinks this is a joke. And my kids' education is not a joke. We work very hard, we spend money on tutoring, and we’re active in our schools. And, as a former teacher, we take education very seriously.”

WITN News contacted Whitfield for comment. He responded by saying the story is “boring and isn’t newsworthy.”

The Onslow County School System thanked Thomas, Taylor, and Wiggins for their service on the board in a statement to WITN News, but declined to comment on Whitfield’s election directly.

The new members will be sworn in on December 1.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pitt County health leader says no link between elections and new COVID cases

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise in North Carolina, but Pitt County’s Health Director says there has been no link to new cases and early voting sites.

News

Trillium Health Resources seeking input for NCDHHS virtual Town Hall meeting

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
North Carolina’s public Behavioral Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) System is undergoing significant changes, and organizations that are part of the system seek input from families and advocates for a live virtual Town Hall on Facebook.

News

State board of elections updates on absentee ballot process

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

Stalemate could continue with Democratic governor, Republican-controlled House and Senate

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

State board of elections updates on absentee ballot process

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Nearly 5.5 million votes were cast and counted on Election Day. The process now begins to see what mail-in ballots can be counted. Leaving the question, will it affect our results?

Latest News

News

Stalemate could continue with Democratic governor, Republican-controlled House and Senate

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Stalemate could continue with Democratic governor, Republican-controlled House and Senate

News

Town Board of Commissioners hold special meeting for COVID-19 update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stacia Strong
The Town of Beaufort has called for a special Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday to provide board members and the community with an update on COVID-19 cases around the state and in Carteret County.

News

Two sent to hospital after pontoon boat and barge collide in Emerald Isle

Updated: 2 hours ago
The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the collision of two boats in Emerald Isle on Tuesday that send two people to the hospital.

News

Lenoir County Rotary connects learning for students with nearly $5,000 in grants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Lenoir County Public School leaders will use the total $4,921 Rotary grants to purchase hotspots and devices to provide broadband capability. About 220 Lenoir County students will benefit and connect to the internet and complete their schoolwork.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Up above 70° Thursday afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Dry forecast on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s