Coast Guard searching for possible missing people in the water near Buxton

Coast Guard Search near Buxton
Coast Guard Search near Buxton(U.S. Coast Guard)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BUXTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Coast Guard is searching for possible missing people in the water approximately one mile offshore of Buxton.

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders received a relayed report from crewmembers at Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet regarding a good Samaritan who reported an adrift orange life raft one mile offshore.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., who were conducting training in the area to the scene.

Once on scene, the aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer into the water to observe the life raft more closely. The life raft is reported to be a six-man orange life raft with a sea anchor inside and no visible marine growth or markings.

Crews from the Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal (WPC 1128) and a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat boatcrew from Station Hatteras Inlet were launched to conduct a search of the area.

Anyone with information regarding the possible origin of the life raft is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders at (910) 343-3880.

