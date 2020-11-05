Carteret County man arrested on child exploitation charges

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a Carteret County man is behind bars on child sex crime charges.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says that Peter Klainer, 58, of Newport, is charged with nine counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials say the man was arrested following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The investigation began after several law enforcement agencies say Klainer was in possession of and sharing images of child exploitation online.

A search warrant was executed in the Bay Run area where Klainer was arrested and equipment taken as evidence.

Klainer is being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.

