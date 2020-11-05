Ballot sent to the wrong Bethel

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Voting is a right that you have as an American citizen, and being able to cast your ballot for an election, especially one of this caliber, is important to most people.

A ballot cast by one college student in the U.S. almost wasn’t counted because not only was it not sent to the right city, it wasn’t sent to the right state.

Somehow, a ballot intended for Bethel, Maine made its way here to Eastern North Carolina to the Town of Bethel in Pitt County.

The ballot arrived on Election Day and because of the efforts from everyone involved, it made its way up to where it was intended to go with a few hours to spare.

Alex Duclos is a college student in Massachusetts, so he filled out his absentee ballot and sent it back to his hometown of Bethel, Maine.

But that’s not where the ballot ended up.

Jessica Britt is the Town Clerk in the Town of Bethel, N.C. and said when she went in to check the town’s P.O. Box on Election Day, she found an absentee ballot meant for Maine.

“It made me sick to my stomach when I saw it because every vote counts in an election as crucial as this one. I could not believe that his vote ended up in bethel North Carolina.”

Duclos was shocked, saying he assumed his ballot was processed a while ago.

Britt called the Town Manager in Bethel, Maine to figure out what to do next.

“When I got the call I was like ‘what,’ I said let me call my Secretary of State’s office and see how they want to handle this.”

Duclos said he felt helpless.

“I don’t have a car down here (Massachusetts) and couldn’t get home. It’s my first time being able to vote in a presidential election so it was very important to me as an American, that I’m able to have my voice heard.”

No one was sure if the ballot would make it up to Maine in time to be counted in the election.

“They ended up pulling some strings and they sent it up and it made it in like 8 hours. I was notified that it was there and that my vote would be counted.”

Duclos said that he was informed that the mail carrier in Massachusetts didn’t look at the state when sorting the mail, and ended up sending it to North Carolina instead of Maine.

Loretta Powers, in Maine, said they were able to get in contact with Duclos because his mother is friends with someone who works for the town.

