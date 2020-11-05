Advertisement

Ballot sent to the wrong Bethel

By Amber Lake
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Voting is a right that you have as an American citizen, and being able to cast your ballot for an election, especially one of this caliber, is important to most people.

A ballot cast by one college student in the U.S. almost wasn’t counted because not only was it not sent to the right city, it wasn’t sent to the right state.

Somehow, a ballot intended for Bethel, Maine made its way here to Eastern North Carolina to the Town of Bethel in Pitt County.

The ballot arrived on Election Day and because of the efforts from everyone involved, it made its way up to where it was intended to go with a few hours to spare.

Alex Duclos is a college student in Massachusetts, so he filled out his absentee ballot and sent it back to his hometown of Bethel, Maine.

But that’s not where the ballot ended up.

Jessica Britt is the Town Clerk in the Town of Bethel, N.C. and said when she went in to check the town’s P.O. Box on Election Day, she found an absentee ballot meant for Maine.

Duclos was shocked, saying he assumed his ballot was processed a while ago.

Britt called the Town Manager in Bethel, Maine to figure out what to do next.

Duclos said he felt helpless.

No one was sure if the ballot would make it up to Maine in time to be counted in the election.

Duclos said that he was informed that the mail carrier in Massachusetts didn’t look at the state when sorting the mail, and ended up sending it to North Carolina instead of Maine.

Loretta Powers, in Maine, said they were able to get in contact with Duclos because his mother is friends with someone who works for the town.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ballot sent to the wrong Bethel

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Man with gun arrested at voting site in Charlotte on Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Police say a man arrested at a North Carolina voting site on Election Day faces additional charges after he went to the site for the third time.

News

Surf City crews hanging Christmas lights and decorating town

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Most of the country is still focusing on the General Election, but some people and towns are moving on to Christmas. Town staff of Surf City began hanging Christmas pole-lights Wednesday.

News

Greenville Police seeking information on man caught on home surveillance entering home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Greenville Police are hoping you’ll be able to recognize a man seen on home surveillance cameras trying to get into homes and doing so on at least one occasion.

Latest News

News

Work begins on collapsed Wilson County road to reopen before Thanksgiving

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
One road in Wilson County, closed for months, could reopen to traffic just before the Thanksgiving holiday. Crews began working on the site Monday and will repair the pavement and shoulder for a combined cost of about $180,000.

News

Groups raise money and provide donations to CarolinaEast Cancer Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Several organizations pitched in to provide funds and support items to the SECU Cancer Center at CarolinaEast.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Up above 70° Thursday afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Dry forecast on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s

News

Time for campaign signs to come down

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
With election day 2020 over, that also means it’s time to start getting rid of those political signs.

News

Kinston Police investigating deadly Wednesday night shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Kinston Police are investigating the second shooting in as many days near where the first one happened.

News

Pitt County health leader says no link between elections and new COVID cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise in North Carolina, but Pitt County’s Health Director says there has been no link to new cases and early voting sites.