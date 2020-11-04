Walmart partners with Salvation Army to meet growing need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Walmart and The Salvation Army are working together to help meet unprecedented level of need this holiday season.

Programs like Angel Tree and The Red Kettles will be out earlier this year. And for the first time, in-store donations to The Salvation Army will be rounded-up.

The economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic has led to millions more Americans facing unemployment and financial hardships.

As a result, The Salvation Army expects to serve up to 155% more people with holiday assistance this year. If you would like to submit an online donation, click here.

