Two sent to hospital after pontoon boat and barge collide in Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the collision of two boats in Emerald Isle on Tuesday that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened near the Emerald Isle High-rise Bridge on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The Coast Guard says it involved a pontoon boat and a 94-foot tug and barge.

Two people on the pontoon boat ended up in the water. One was rescued by the crew of a commercial salvage company that was nearby, and the other rescued by a good Samaritan.

Both were taken to Carteret Health Care for their injuries.

The Coast Guard is asking that anyone with information on the collision, including photos or videos, to call them at 252-247-4522.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.