Town Board of Commissioners hold special meeting for COVID-19 update

Special Board of Commissioners COVID-19 meeting in Beaufort
Special Board of Commissioners COVID-19 meeting in Beaufort(WITN)
By Stacia Strong
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) -

The Town of Beaufort has called for a special Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday to provide board members and the community with an update on COVID-19 cases around the state and in Carteret County.

The push for the meeting comes as cases continue to surge around the state and country. Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton says the meeting will feature several medical experts, including the state Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services, The Carteret County Health Director, and the CEO of Carteret Health Care.

Newton says they hope this meeting will provide them with better insight on the coronavirus. “COVID-19 is still here, it’s growing, and unfortunately we’re in the midst of flu season as well, which kind of amplifies our problems, so my goal is to keep everyone informed and guiding our community toward that health and prosperity,” said Newton.

The special meeting began at 4 pm, but Newton says they are not expected to make any decisions. He says their goal is only to stay up to date on the latest information.

“So there is a balance there that has to take place for the health and prosperity of our community, and having the opportunity to talk to some experts today is going to be great information for people to plan,” said Newton.

