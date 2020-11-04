Advertisement

The balance of power in Congress still up for grabs

With ballots still being counted across the country, we're waiting to see the final results in some congressional races.
With ballots still being counted across the country, we're waiting to see the final results in some congressional races.(Source: National Park Service)
By Jacqueline Policastro and Ted Fioraliso
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - America is still waiting for the final results in congressional races across the country. Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro and Senior Reporter Ted Fioraliso are tracking where the balance of power stands. Here’s what we know now.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE HOUSE

Democrats are likely to keep their majority in the House, even though they lost more than half of the toss-up races. Some freshmen incumbent Democrats in toss-up races lost their seats to Republicans. One example: Iowa’s first district where Ashley Hinson beat Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.

A long-time incumbent Democrat in a toss-up race lost his seat to a Republican. It happened in Minnesota’s 7th district where Michelle Fischbach beat Congressman Collin Peterson.

Some toss-up races stayed in Republican hands. In Virginia’s 5th district, Republican Bob Good beat Democrat Cameron Webb. In Nebraska’s 2nd district, Congressman Don Bacon won re-election even though Joe Biden secured that district’s electoral vote.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE SENATE

The balance of power in the Senate is still up for grabs. Democrats flipped 2 Senate seats. Arizona’s went blue in the special election between Democrat Mark Kelly and incumbent Martha McSally. Colorado also flipped Democratic with former Governor John Hickenlooper defeating incumbent Cory Gardner.

But Democrats also lost a few races.

In South Carolina, incumbent Republican Lindsey Graham held his seat over challenger Jamie Harrison. Iowa’s incumbent Republican Joni Ernst beat Theresa Greenfield. In Alabama, Republican Tommy Tuberville won the Senate seat, after challenging Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.

With mail-in ballots still being counted in some states, we’ll have to wait to see if Republicans maintain control of the Senate.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Governor Roy Cooper defeats Dan Forest

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Governor Roy Cooper has secured another four years after defeating Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s bid for the seat.

News

Congressman Butterfield wins reelection

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
CONGRESSMAN BUTTERFIELD REELECTION

News

Exhaustive energy at the polls

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
At the end of an election that’s been on everyone’s minds for years, voter say they’re happy to put it behind them.

News

Things to know before you head to the Polls

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:54 PM EST
|
By Stacia Strong
Election day is almost here and officials at local county Board of Elections are reminding voters about a few important things to keep in mind if you are planning on heading to the polls on Tuesday.

News

How to Vote on Election Day

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST
|
By Alvieann Chandler
Learn the things you need to know and find your assigned polling place to vote in the 2020 election.

Latest News

Politics

VP nominee Kamala Harris campaigned in Goldsboro Sunday

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:23 AM EST
|
By WITN Web Team
Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris is bringing the Biden campaign to Eastern Carolina.

News

Securing your vote: Common, but preventable absentee ballot mistakes

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
Despite the unprecedented turnout so far this election, nearly 500,000 requested absentee ballots still have not been returned in North Carolina, according to the State Board of Elections. Officials say running this close to the election without returning that is running a huge risk.

News

ECU Poll: Biden and Cunningham hold slim leads in North Carolina; Cooper remains ahead as election day nears

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
The final ECU Poll of the 2020 election in North Carolina, conducted October 27-28, shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 49% to 47% advantage over President Donald Trump among likely voters and early voters in North Carolina.

News

Counties with ‘concerning’ COVID levels being pushed to tighten restrictions; They’re saying no

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
A letter signed by Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen suggests ‘counties of concern’ enact their own COVID-19 restrictions like closing bars and restricting mass gatherings.

Politics

Mike Pence making two more campaign stops in North Carolina

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Pence was scheduled to hold rallies at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro at midday Tuesday and at the Wilmington airport in the evening.

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stop in Kinston

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT
The vice president was in Kinston Sunday evening for a rally.