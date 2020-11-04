Sneakerhead’s obsession cost him up to $1 million

DUBAI, UAE (NBC) - A Bahraini sneakerhead living in Dubai says his kicks collection is worth $1 million.

Mohamed Al-Safar has built a locker room in his penthouse which now houses 1,500 pairs of shoes.

Al-Safar started collecting sneakers when he was in high school as an act of rebellion against his strict school uniform. The school gave students the freedom to pick only their footwear.

“What made me really collect sneakers is the fact that during high school, we weren’t able to wear what we want but we could wear any sneaker we want. So I used to be creative with sneakers that I wore.”

Sneaker Collection (NBC)

The 31-year-old says he collects the shoes, mainly Nikes and Air Jordans for his own pleasure and not to make money by following trends.

“And I used to collect a lot of designer sneakers just because we didn’t have a lot of Nike, Jordans, and all, like street wear and sports sneakers here in the region. So I was starting off with designers and then once I noticed that there is actually a hype and the Jordans actually had an investment to it, I moved from buying designers to actually buying Jordans and all sorts of Nikes because they actually had more value than designer sneakers.”

In order to keep his collection updated, Al-Safar purchases between 20 to 30 new pairs of sneakers every month.

“I buy what I like. A lot of people buy depending on the hype. But sometimes, something that’s disliked in the beginning turns out to be more hyped than something that was originally hyped to start with. So basically, I suggest to everyone buy what they like because that’s what I do. And in the end, what you like is probably good taste and it will appreciate in price later on.”

He wears about 10% of the shoes he owns.

