Sneakerhead’s obsession cost him up to $1 million

DUBAI, UAE (NBC) - A Bahraini sneakerhead living in Dubai says his kicks collection is worth $1 million.
Mohamed Al-Safar has built a locker room in his penthouse which now houses 1,500 pairs of shoes.
Al-Safar started collecting sneakers when he was in high school as an act of rebellion against his strict school uniform. The school gave students the freedom to pick only their footwear.
The 31-year-old says he collects the shoes, mainly Nikes and Air Jordans for his own pleasure and not to make money by following trends.
In order to keep his collection updated, Al-Safar purchases between 20 to 30 new pairs of sneakers every month.
He wears about 10% of the shoes he owns.
