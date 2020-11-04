Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Josie

This week's pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Josie.
This week's pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Josie.(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Josie.

Josie is a 5-year-old pit bull mix, but still has puppy like energy! Volunteers say she loves to chase and play.

Volunteers believe she would be a great companion for someone looking for a dog that would love to go on adventures.

For more information on how to adopt Josie or any of the pets available, click here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Saving Graces: Moira

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Moira.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Chipper

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Chipper!

Pets

Saving Graces: David

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is David.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Odessa and Camilla

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina are Odessa and Camilla.

Latest News

Pets

Saving Graces: Twyla and Ted

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Twyla and Ted.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Puddin

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:50 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Puddin.

Pets

Saving Graces: Josie

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Josie.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Mozart

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Mozart.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Hitch

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Hitch is about 8 years old and volunteers believe he is an Australian Kelpie mix.

News

Saving Graces: Diva and Gigi

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Both kittens are a little shy at first.