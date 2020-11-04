Pet of the Week: Josie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Josie.

Josie is a 5-year-old pit bull mix, but still has puppy like energy! Volunteers say she loves to chase and play.

Volunteers believe she would be a great companion for someone looking for a dog that would love to go on adventures.

For more information on how to adopt Josie or any of the pets available, click here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.