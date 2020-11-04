NCDOT Announces federal grant to improve transportation safety and efficiency

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Federal Highway Administration is providing the North Carolina Department of Transportation with a $2.1 million grant to improve transportation safety and efficiency.

According to a spokesperson, NCDOT will partner with N.C. State University and the city of Raleigh on a pilot program. The program evaluates the impact of connected vehicles on driver and pedestrian safety.

“As technology continues to evolve and change, so too must our methods of keeping people safe. This program will give us the tools to do just that and prepare for a future in transportation that will be autonomous, connected, and electric.”

The money awarded will fund a four-year project created by NCDOT, N.C. State University and Raleigh called the Multimodal Connected Vehicle Pilot. The pilot’s initial stages will involve creating a mobile application designed to send safety notifications to its users - pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders and operators, and motorists.

NCDOT leaders say the app aims to reduce risks to pedestrians, for instance, by alerting them when they have priority to cross the street and managing their wait time expectations. The app will also be accessible to visually impaired students at the Governor Morehead School near NCSU’s campus.

The application alerts motorists when pedestrians are in the intersection, when drivers are speeding or running red-lights, and when people are driving in a work zone.

They say, N.C. State students and faculty will also benefit from this pilot, as NCDOT plans to install a new intelligent traffic signal system on Wolfline bus routes.

This grant was created and funded through the FAST Act, which was passed in 2015 and provides $305 billion between the 2016 and 2020 fiscal years for highways, motor vehicle safety, public transportation and research, technology, and assistance programs.

