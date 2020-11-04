News
Megamillions 11-03-20
Megamillions for November, 03 -2020
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:34 PM EST
Updated: 1 hour ago
Latest News
Politics
Governor Roy Cooper defeats Dan Forest
Updated: 1 hour ago
By
WITN Web Team
Governor Roy Cooper has secured another four years after defeating Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s bid for the seat.
Lottery
NCEL 11-3-20
Updated: 1 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm
Lottery
MEGAMILLIONS 11-03-20
Updated: 1 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm
News
Congressman Butterfield wins reelection
Updated: 2 hours ago
By
Dave Jordan
CONGRESSMAN BUTTERFIELD REELECTION
Latest News
News
Congressman Murphy wins reelection
Updated: 3 hours ago
By
Dave Jordan
Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy is the projected winner in his race against Democratic challenger Daryl Farrow.
State
Election results delayed to 8:15 p.m. after 10 polling places extend hours
Updated: 5 hours ago
By
WITN Web Team
State elections officials said in a news release last week that if hours are extended at any polls, they wouldn’t publicly post any results until all polls are closed.
Crime
Man charged in Greenville apartment shooting
Updated: 5 hours ago
Greenville police say a 22-year-old man was shot around 1:00 a.m. Sunday at 33 East Apartments on East 10th Street.
News
Exhaustive energy at the polls
Updated: 5 hours ago
By
Liam Collins
At the end of an election that’s been on everyone’s minds for years, voter say they’re happy to put it behind them.
Weather
Matt’s Forecast: Consistent weather pattern keeps us sunny Wednesday
Updated: 8 hours ago
By
Charlie Ironmonger
Sunny skies amid a warming trend